Slums dwellers forced to endure inhumane conditions: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Sunday, claimed that the city is in disarray, whether it is Sunder Nagri in Northeast Delhi, Rangpuri in Southwest Delhi, Goela Dairy in West Delhi, Trilokpuri in East Delhi, or Bhalswa in North Delhi and Chhatarpur in South Delhi, with residents of slum areas and unauthorised colonies compelled to live in deplorable conditions.

He said a recent social media post by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighting the poor state of Rangpuri’s hillside settlements seems to have rattled Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, as she hurriedly visited the area without involving any responsible officials and made grand promises for improvement.

The Delhi BJP chief pointed out that after a decade of governance by the Aam Aadmi Party’s government in the national capital, Rangpuri continues to be in a shambles under the jurisdiction of AAP MLAs and councilors.

However, after LG brought the area’s dire condition into the spotlight, Atishi tried to mislead the people with false claims about improvement projects 30 kilometers away from the area, on Rohtak Road.

He emphasized that whether it is the residents of 650 slum clusters in Delhi, the 1,750 unauthorized colonies, or the approved housing colonies, all are fed up with ten years of neglect under the Kejriwal government.

He claimed that presently, a unified demand resonates throughout the national capital, which is ‘Change Government’ and ‘Change Delhi.’