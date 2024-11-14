Slow wind speed and sudden drop in temperatures caused spike in AQI, may witness improvement: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Thursday said the sudden rise in the city’s pollution during the past couple of days was due to reasons including a drop in temperature causing formation of fog in the morning and decrease in wind speed across the city.

The minister said that according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), snowfall in the higher reaches of mountains resulted in sudden temperature drop in Delhi, causing fog during morning and evening time.

He added that due to the situation, a layer of smog has formed over Delhi , and the pollutants have not dispersed.

However, the minister has expressed a likelihood of improvement in the AQI, as during the coming days the wind speed may increase as per the weather agency’s forecast.

According to the minister, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held a meeting on Wednesday, and it was decided that Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III restrictions will not be imposed for now.

However, it has been decided that the restrictions and measures under presently enforced stages- I and II of the GRAP will be observed with more strictness.

Rai said the wind speed is likely to be between 6- 16 km per hour on Friday, which may help improve the situation.

The minister has also said that the temperature is also expected to rise a bit in the coming days that may help in the situation.

“If we look at it in totality, the pollution levels will likely improve and for now GRAP- III will not be imposed,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded an average AQI of 424, falling under the ‘severe’ zone, while ten places reeled under ‘severe plus’ AQI with readings above 450.

Areas with highest AQI levels in the city include Patparganj- 471, Mundka- 469, Nehru Nagar- 462, Punjabi Bagh 460, Anand Vihar and Wazirpur- 459, Ashok Vihar- 457, Jahangirpuri- 456, Bawana- 455 and Major Dhyanchand National Stadium- 450.