Six firefighters suffer burns in Karol Bagh LPG blast

Six firefighters suffered burns in a bid to douse the flames in a fire incident that was triggered by the explosion of a LPG cylinder in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh here on Wednesday, a fire official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the fire was reported at 1:36 pm in a four-story building located on Gurudwara Road near Karol Bagh. A total of eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene of the incident as the fire was rapidly spreading through the building.

The situation worsened due to an LPG blast within the premises causing burns to six of the firefighters. Despite the risk, the fire personnel continued their efforts to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

The blaze was eventually brought under control at 5:45 pm.

The injured firefighters were immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently under observation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, added DFS.