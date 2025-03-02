One dies, two firefighters sustain injuries in LPG blast in Central Delhi

One person died and two firefighters sustained were injuries following a fire ignited by the LPG blast in a house in the Motia Khan area of Central Delhi on Sunday, according to a Fire Services official.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a distress call regarding the fire at 3 pm. Based on the call, four fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the flames under control.

A fire official stated that two firefighters, Ravinder Singh and Ved sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the flames were doused and a charred body was found during the search of the premises, he added.

However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be established, the fire official mentioned.

