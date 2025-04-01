Major fire in Jhandewalan’s Anarkali building; firefighters trying to contain flames

A major fire broke out in the Anarkali building in Delhi’s Jhandewalan area that extended to the adjacent DDA shopping complex, officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a distress call was received at around 2:35 pm about the fire in Block E 3 of the Anarkali Complex. Responding to the information, 15 fire tenders were deployed at the site to douse the flames and control the situation, they said.

An official said upon reaching the location, a team of the DFS found the fire spread to the nearby DDA shopping complex. The team, along with police officials, are making efforts to bring the fire under control in the area.

Meanwhile, several cars parked near the site of the blaze were gutted as the fire spread to a nearby bank, it said.

Luckily, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire so far, an official confirmed.

The Delhi Police, ‘The fire spread to the DDA shopping complex. As of now, there is no information regarding individuals being trapped inside the affected buildings.

They went on to say that “officials have stated that a thorough search will be conducted once the fire is extinguished to ensure everyone’s safety. The fire’s proximity to the Videocon Tower parking area has raised concerns about potential structural damage and further spread.

Notably, in a separate incident on Tuesday, a fire was reported in the Jhuggi area in North-East Delhi. According to DFS, they were alerted about the situation at around 7:35 am. Acting upon the information, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames in the reported area.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident, an official said.