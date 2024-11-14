Sisodia visits school of excellence on Children’s Day

Former Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited School of Specialised Excellence-Performing and Visual Arts (SoSE-PVA), Andrews Ganj here on the occasion of Children’s Day, and motivated students to dream and pursue their ambitions.

“Went to dream school of Delhi’s former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the SoSE-PVA. It’s a unique institution where only artistically inclined children, passionate about music, dance, acting, painting, crafts, writing, photography, or any other art form, study with the goal of pursuing a career in the arts,” he wrote in a social media post.

He said he, along with Kejriwal, envisioned this school to cater to Delhi’s emerging artistic talents, recognising that while there are numerous schools for those wishing to pursue careers in medicine, engineering, law, or management, no institution was dedicated to nurturing artistic abilities.

He said this led the AAP government to establish SoSE-PVA, with the first school opened in Rohini and followed by five others across the national capital.

The former minister expressed that he felt immense pride and satisfaction seeing a vision turned into reality as the students were passionately engaged in their art, with a sparkle in their eyes, making every classroom and every corner feel like a living stage where their creativity was being nurtured.

He said this school lays a strong foundation for these children to contribute to the world of art in the future, and it gives “me great peace to know that their talents are being honed not just for themselves, but to enrich society”.