Sisodia granted bail, not acquitted: Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court and not acquitted of his alleged crimes.

Reacting to the Apex court granting bail to the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, he said, “The BJP always respects court decisions. We respect the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Manish Sisodia. However, Manish Sisodia and the entire Aam Aadmi Party must understand that he is now out on bail, not acquitted of his crimes.”

Taking a jibe at the AAP, the Delhi BJP chief said, “We can understand the happiness of Aam Aadmi Party leaders over Sisodia’s bail, but their dark side is clearly visible today when it comes to accepting court decisions.”

Sachdeva further said, “Those who are celebrating today’s Supreme Court decision as a victory for justice are the same ones who called last week’s Supreme Court decision regarding the Delhi Municipal Corporation Aldermen a murder of democracy.”

In an apparent reference to the upcoming Assembly elections, the Delhi BJP chief said, “The people of Delhi are watching and understanding everything, and in January 2025, they will deliver the ultimate punishment to the Aam Aadmi Party for its corruption and incompetence.”

Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held early next year.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Sisodia in the excise policy case, while pronouncing the verdict on his bail pleas.