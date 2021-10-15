Follow Us:
Single-day cases of Covid-19 in Delhi come down to 28

The number of active cases came down to 337 from 338 the previous day and the patients being treated as home isolation cases were counted to be 99.

SNS | New Delhi | October 15, 2021 12:10 pm

A beneficiary reacts as she receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination drive in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The city recorded a further dip in fresh cases of Covid-19 to 28 on Thursday from 31 infections on Wednesday following 61,012 tests conducted across the national capital, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent.

There was no fatality caused by the coronavirus.

Those who recovered and were discharged by different hospitals numbered 29, the health bulletin pointed out.

There were 12,600 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in the city but 12,393 beds were vacant.

The bulletin gave the number of containment zones as 104.

