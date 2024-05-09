Delhi Police intercepts Rs 22 lakh unaccounted cash ahead of polls

Rs 22 lakh unaccounted money in cash has been seized from a person at the Pul Mithai, in the Bara Hindu Rao area, the police said on Thursday.

The money was intercepted and recovered at a police picket placed on the Pul Mithai by a team of Bara Hindu Rao police station.

In view of the upcoming fourth Lok Sabha elections, the team was deployed to keep a check on suspected persons violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well as suspected movement of unaccounted cash, supply of illicit liquor and other such things during election time.

Advertisement

On Tuesday at around 08:00 pm, a man on a scooty was noticed with riding from the Pili Kothi, Lahori Gate side with a carry bag. He was asked to stop for general checking and verification over suspicion.

The police found that he was carrying cash but could not give any satisfactory answer related to the amount of money he was carrying.

Soon, the assistant returning officer, flying squad team and concerned officials were informed and called at the site.

The flying squad team in-charge also called the concerned Static Surveillance Team and Income Tax Department officials, the police said.

The man apprehended and was handed over to the officials with the alleged unaccounted cash amount which was counted by the FST.

As per procedure, videography was also done of the cash counting, and later after the counting of money was over, the amount was found to be Rs 22 lakh, which comprised 44 bundles in the denomination of Rs 500 notes.

The recovered cash has been seized by the Income Tax Department officials, and further proceedings are underway.