A four-member team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights led by its Chairperson Priyank Kanungo today met family members of a minor girl whose body was found floating in a pond at Gangoa village in Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district. The team members talked with the family members for more than an hour, it is learnt.

Villagers have alleged that the 17-year-old girl was killed after she was raped by miscreants. Police and other sources have, however, said that suicide could not be ruled out as police had recovered a bottle of poison from near the pond, which they say may have been consumed by the school girl. The girl’s body was found on Friday morning.

Local people had put up a protest and even clashed with the police, while demanding exemplary punishment for the guilty. Police had to resort to baton-charge and firing teargas shells to quell the mob on Friday.

A team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights led by its Chairperson Sudeshna Roy also met the family members of the girl yesterday. According to the team members, the state government would take appropriate steps against the offenders. The chairperson of the NCPCR, Mr Kanungo, said, “Police have completely failed to provide justice so far to the victim’s family. They did not even note down the statement of the family members. When some police officers, including investigative officers, were told to meet us during our visit, they did not do so.”

On the other hand, members of the state commission criticised the work of the NCPCR during their visit yesterday. On comments made by the state commission members, Mr Kanungo said, “We do not want to comment on any incompetent body working on behest of an incompetent government to protect the image of an incompetent CM.”

North Dinajpur SP Sana Akhtar said that two persons have now been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.