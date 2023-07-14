Heavy rain throws life in Siliguri out of gear

Normal life was disrupted in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area due to incessant rain since last night. More than 12 wards were under water due to congestion in drainage systems.

A vast low lying area, from ward no 30 to 41 in SMC was badly affected. Several people had to shift their necessary belongings when several houses were inundated. Several lanes are still under water due to waterlogging.

Due to heavy rain rural belt in the Jalpaiguri district was affected. Authorities had to release water from dams through Mahanda Barrage. Teesta was in spate following rain in the Hills including Sikkim.

Several rivers were in spate in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar following heave rain in Bhutan. People in Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts have witnessed flood like situation since yesterday. Alipurduar district administration took help from Army yesterday to rescue some families after Kaljani river broke its banks.