IIT Kharagpur, Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya host entrepreneurship drive

Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya, in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur, hosted the 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive for college students at Dinabandhu Manch, Siliguri today. The event saw enthusiastic participation from nearly 700 students from various colleges across the region.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, accompanied by deputy mayor Ranjan Sarkar, inaugurated the programme. In his address, mayor Deb inspired the young audience, urging them to embrace entrepreneurship as a pathway to self-reliance and growth.

The event featured notable guests, including Kishore Pariyar, former CGM of RBI and Narendra Garg, chairman of CII North Bengal zone, as Guests of Honour. CEOs from five multinational companies were also present as resource persons, sharing valuable insights and experiences with the aspiring entrepreneurs.

The programme highlighted the significance of entrepreneurial ventures and aimed to empower students with the knowledge and skills to turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses.