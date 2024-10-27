Siliguri school gets national honour

In a distinctive initiative blending festivity with community service, NSS Unit II of Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya, Siliguri, has been selected by the ministry of youth affairs and sports to join the nationwide Diwali celebration in collaboration with MyBharat.

This programme, scheduled on 28-30 October, aims to cultivate a spirit of community, hygiene, and social responsibility.

College authorities shared that NSS volunteers will conduct clean-up drives in popular marketplaces, including Bidhan Market, Sethsree Lal Market, and Hong Kong market, ensuring these areas are cleaner and more welcoming for festival-goers.

Adding a compassionate touch to the celebrations, volunteers will bring Diwali cheer to patients at Siliguri District Hospital through the distribution of sweets, festive items, and friendly conversations, brightening the spirits of those unable to celebrate at home.

To further enhance community safety, NSS volunteers will assist local traffic police at key intersections, Airview More, Fulbari More and Venue More, aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow and ease of access during the bustling festival period.

Surya Sen Mahavidyalaya encourages students and community members to participate actively.