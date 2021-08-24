Sidhu meets ministers, MLAs seeking Punjab CM’s removal, says will apprise high command

With his supporters deciding to press for changing the Chief Minister ahead of early 2022 Assembly polls, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said he “will appraise the high command of the situation”.

“Got a call from Tripat Bajwa ji asking for an emergency meeting… Met him along with other colleagues at the PPCC office. Will appraise the high command of the situation,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

The Sidhu faction is demanding the leadership change in order to win the polls slated early next year. Four Punjab ministers Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Channi held a meeting at Bajwa’s residence and declared lack of faith in Amarinder’s leadership. They were joined by Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh and about two dozen Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Though Sidhu didn’t attend the meeting, the faction decided to send a delegation to Delhi to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and seek the leadership change at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Randhawa and Channi said the Congress would lose the Assembly polls under the current CM. “Our concern is that the poll promises like justice in Bargari and scrapping the faulty power purchase agreements have not been fulfilled,” they said.