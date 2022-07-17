Workout financial implications of revised compensation factor: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur has directed the Cabinet Sub Committee to thoroughly work out financial implications on account of the revised compensation factor.

The Cabinet Sub Committee on Compensation Factor of Land Acquisition had a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over, in Shimla on Sunday.

The Sub Committee apprised the Chief Minister regarding issues pertaining to land acquisition for various four-lane and other developmental projects being executed in the state.

He said that the number of affected families whose land has been acquired since 2013 for various four-lane and other projects must be identified properly to avoid any litigation and unnecessary delay in the projects.

Thakur said that the whole issue would also be taken up with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Issues regarding representatives of different organizations of affected families were also discussed threadbare in the meeting.