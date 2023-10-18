Will start sorties to four heliports soon: Himachal CM

To improve air connectivity in the state, Himachal Pradesh state government will be starting sorties to four heliports soon at affordable air fare, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Wednesday.

The services will start to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar in Kangra and Reckong-Peo, he added.

He further said that these heliports have been identified for helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme, at affordable air fare making air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides the tourists giving boost to tourism activities.

The services will provide a more convenient and affordable mode of transportation for the people of the remote regions of the state.

He said that it was the priority of the government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination together with employment and self employment opportunities to the local youth.

He said that the state government was committed to enhance tourism infrastructure, attract high end tourists and improve air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

To achieve this, construction of heliport at district headquarters is in progress besides the expansion of Kangra airport enabling the operation of A-320 type of aircraft and help the government develop Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.

The Chief Minister said that it was due to the relentless efforts of the state government that air connectivity between Amritsar and Kullu has become operational, recently which would go a long way in increasing the footfall of the tourists in the state.