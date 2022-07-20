Vehicle Location Tracking Device, Emergency Panic Button System and Command Control Centre inaugurated by CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, inaugurated Vehicle Location Tracking Device, Emergency Panic Button System, and Command Control Centre of the State Transport Department for the public from Peterhoff, here on Tuesday.

This has made Himachal Pradesh the first state in the country to launch such an initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the people of the state, by and large, were peace-loving, and respect each other and the law, but still the state government was determined to protect women and children.

The state has pioneered in implementation of this project, which was a matter of pride for every person in the state, he said, adding that this innovative initiative would make the roads of the state safer and more secure.

“This Vehicle Location Tracking Device with Emergency Panic Button System and Command Control Center has been connected with Emergency Response Support System 112. When the panic button is pressed, a signal would be received through satellite to 112 and the person in distress would be connected and alert the police,” he informed.

Thakur said that after the unfortunate incident of Nirbhaya, the Central Government has made it mandatory to install Vehicle Location Tracking Device and Emergency Panic Button in public transport vehicles for the safety of women and children.

After the establishment of this monitoring Centre, it would be easy to detect the theft of vehicles and vehicle accidents for the safety of women and children in the state, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always endeavouring to promote technology in the country.

He said that the vehicle registered in Himachal Pradesh and equipped with this device could be tracked anywhere in the country, which was indeed a technical marvel.

Thakur said that this initiative would provide prompt and accurate information regarding the vehicle equipped with this device at the time of any emergency.

The rescue operation in respect of the Kullu bus accident was also delayed due to the delay in information regarding this accident, he added.