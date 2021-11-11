UN delegation discusses safety of its staff working in HP

A delegation of United Nations’ Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) New Delhi on Wednesday met HP Police Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu in Shimla and discussed safety and security of its officials working in the state.

The UN delegation headed by Elias Legesse Woldeyes, Security Advisor, United Nations, India and Bhutan and they discussed safety and security related issues of UN officials working throughout the state.

Kundu apprised members of delegation that Himachal Pradesh is the most peaceful state in the country nevertheless they need to be mindful of certain precautions, dos and don’ts during stay in Himachal.

It was also emphasized that precautions need to be taken relating to road accidents, natural calamities, fall from slopes and snow covered slippery paths and electrification related accidents, particularly during the winter season.

Also in some hill stations like Shimla, where monkeys and stray dogs are wandering in large numbers, necessary precautions need to be taken.

The DGP also issued necessary directions to the police officers about the safety and security of the UN officials in the state.

Elias Legesse Woldeyes expressed their complete satisfaction towards the steps taken by the State Police and thanked Kundu for paying due attention to the issue.