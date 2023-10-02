NDPS accused makes a vanishing act as HP cops stop for tyre repair in Chandigarh

UP man kills wife after she refuses to transfer her ancestral land in his name
A man killed his wife here after she refused to transfer land given to her by her ancestors in his…
Chauhan, a Delhi resident, was arrested in a drug-related case and managed to get away while police of Shimla Police were on a routine stop to repair a tyre puncture in Chandigarh
Vivek Chauhan of Phase 2, Madangir, south Delhi was arrested from the national capital on Saturday in NDPS case and was on his way to Shimla.
A Delhi resident who was arrested in a drug-related case managed to get away while police of Shimla Police were on a routine stop to repair a tyre puncture in the city of Chandigarh.
The Manimajra police has registered a case under Section 224 of Indian Penal Code (resisting arrest or obstructing law enforcement) and initiated a manhunt for the fugitive.
Advertisement
Advertisement