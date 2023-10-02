NDPS accused makes a vanishing act as HP cops stop for tyre repair in Chandigarh

Vivek Chauhan of Phase 2, Madangir, south Delhi was arrested from the national capital on Saturday in NDPS case and was on his way to Shimla.

A Delhi resident who was arrested in a drug-related case managed to get away while police of Shimla Police were on a routine stop to repair a tyre puncture in the city of Chandigarh.

The police vehicle was on its way when one of the tyres of the vehicle burst in the middle of the night. The police then stopped at a motor market in Manimajra to repair the tyre. However, Chauhan managed to elude the police. IAS Karam Singh along with Constable Manish of the Shimla Police then went to search for Chauhan. However, they were unable to locate him and filed an official complaint against Chauhan with the police of Manimajra.