A spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh Education department informed here on Friday that the last date for applying and submitting an online application form on National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has been extended upto 20 January for the session 2020-21.

The spokesperson said that the timelines of filling up of forms for fresh and renewal applications for Post Matric and Merit cum Means based Minority Scholarship Schemes has been extended upto 20 January, 2021.

The last date for first level of verification on NSP Portal for submission of Post Matric and Merit cum Mean based Scholarship application is 5th February, 2021. The last date for the second level of verification under the Post Matric and Merit cum Mean based Scholarship application is 20th February, 2021.

He said that interested students can apply and submit the online application forms at scholarships (dot) gov (dot) in portal.