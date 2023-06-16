Scholarship programme for global scholars announced

Follow Us:

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 16, 2023 10:34 pm

Representational Image: iStock

Zolve, a global bank that enables fair access to financial products for global citizens providing cross-border financial services, has announced its scholarship programme.
The scholarship fund of $50,000 will be distributed among 10 selected global scholars from around the world.
The programme is open to all international students who are moving to or have moved to the US for a full-time undergraduate/postgraduate/doctorate programme of 12 months or more with a start date in 2023.
Among all the international students in the US, the Indian diaspora forms the largest group, with 20 per cent of international students from India, making the scholarship programme an excellent opportunity for students from India.

