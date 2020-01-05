Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched door to door awareness campaign (Grih Sampark Abhiyan) at Totu, a suburb of Shimla town, to educate and sensitise people regarding citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Chief Minister presented pamphlets and booklets regarding the Act to the shopkeepers and general public and also explained that the Act was no way against the Indian minorities.

He explained the general public that the Act was aimed at providing citizenship and was not there to withdraw the citizenship of any citizen of the country.

Later, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the Act only intended to help minority communities facing religious persecution in the three neighbouring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“The CAA would not take away anyone’s citizenship and was in no way against any community or sect,” he added.

Thakur said opposition leaders were making a futile attempt to mislead the people on this issue in order to gain political mileage. He said that the Act was no way against any citizen of the country belonging to any religion or sect.

He said that the opposition parties were trying to intimidate the minorities of India by misleading them by terming this Act as anti-minorities.

Chairman Kailash Federation and President District BJP Ravi Mehta, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, BJP leader Pramod Sharma, Councillors of Shimla Municipal Corporation Vivek Sharma and Kiran Bawa were present on the occasion among others.