Jai Ram lays foundation of Dhalli tunnel to ease congestion in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid the foundation of double lane Dhalli tunnel in Sanjauli which will ease traffic congestion in the most populated area of Shimla city.

Thakur said the state government was committed to maintain the old glory of Shimla town and the Shimla Smart City project was being executed in town vigorously by initiating various works to benefit the people.

The old tunnel was constructed way back in 1852 and the 147 metre new double lane tunnel would provide much needed relief to the commuters.

Shimla town has grown and expanded manifold and thus it was important that steps be taken for effective traffic management, he added.

He stated that the present state government was ensuring that all works under the Smart City project were executed at a fast pace and though the project was started in 2016, it gained momentum during the tenure of the present BJP government.

Rs 70 crore water supply scheme for Shimla town was completed within a record time of year to ensure that the water crisis of the town was solved.

Besides, Rs 1,813 crore new water supply project for the town was being executed, which on completion would solve the water problem of the town for next 100 years.