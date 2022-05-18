Jai Ram invites Hinduja Group to invest in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday interacted with Hinduja Group chairman Ashok Hinduja and invited him to invest in the state.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Hinduja Group led by Dr S K Chadda, a family associate and senior advisor in Shimla last evening.

Thakur also had a brief interaction through video conferencing with Ashok Hinduja and he invited him to Himachal with his ideas of investment in the state.

Ashok Hinduja also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit London to interact with various business leaders.

Dr Chadda also presented a letter of contribution of Rs 90 Lakh made under CSR to the state in support of its fight against Covid by IndusInd Bank, a Hinduja Group Company.

The delegation included senior officials and representatives of Hinduja Group flagship Companies, Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank, Gulf Oil, Next Digital etc.