Jai Ram goes into poll mode, holds virtual mass interaction on budget initiatives

Going into a poll mode in an election year after announcing pro-poor initiatives in the last budget of his term, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday held virtual interaction with the people to list out initiatives for various sections of the society in the Budget for 2022-23 financial year.

Addressing the Jan Samvad programme on Budget 2022-23 from Shimla, Thakur said the budget outlines need-based modifications in the ongoing schemes and also proposes an increase in the outlays of many schemes, besides having its orientation towards all-round and inclusive development.

It was for the first time that a CM was interacting directly with the masses after presenting the annual budget of the state, he said, adding the main aim of the government during the last 4 years was to ensure the socio-economic upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden.

He stated that all the schemes, policies and programmes of the HP government aimed at upliftment of the person living at the lowest ebb but over two years tenure of the present government adversely affected due to the corona pandemic.

Despite all odds, Himachal succeeded in tackling this crisis with active cooperation and support from the Centre and the people of the state.

A budget of Rs 51,365 crore was presented by him on the 4th of this month, which aims at the welfare of every section of society and the development of every area of the state.

He alleged that the previous government during its last 5 years tenure raised loans of over Rs 28,000 crore but despite the pandemic, the loans raised by the BJP government were much less.

The CM said he had announced in the budget to reduce the age limit for old-age pension irrespective of income to 60 years for all and all such pensioners who were currently getting a pension of Rs 850 per month, will now get Rs 1,000 per month while pensions for sections had also been increased.

Over 7.50 lakh beneficiaries would now benefit from Old Age Pension schemes and an amount of Rs 1,300 crore would be spent. The monthly honorarium of Anganwadi Asha workers, sewing teachers, mid-day meal workers and outsource workers had been increased and daily wagers’ wages had been increased by Rs 50 per day to Rs 350 per day.

In addition to this, the honorarium of representatives of Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions has also been increased considerably, he added.

He further stated that one additional free LPG cylinder would be given under Grihini Suvidha Yojana and Ujjwala by spending an additional amount of Rs 50 crore on it. Besides, registration for HIMCARE would now be done throughout the year and it would be now renewable after three years.

The state government has decided that ‘Zero Billing’ would be done for consumption of electricity up to 60 units benefitting about 4.50 lakh consumers.