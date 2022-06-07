Jai Ram flags off new fleet of HRTC buses

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of 16 buses from Hamirpur as part of 195 new buses the government has purchased for Himachal Road Transport Corporation to ensure comfortable and safe journey to the commuters.

While interacting with media on the occasion, the Chief Minister said as per his budget announcement last year, 205 new buses were to be purchased by the HRTC. A fleet of 87 buses had already arrived and remaining buses would reach the state very soon and these buses would replace the old and worn out buses.

Thakur stated that since road transportation was the main mode of transportation in hilly states like Himachal, the state government was committed to provide safe and comfortable mode of transportation to the people. During the current year budget, he has announced plans to add a fleet of 360 new buses and all these buses would be procured at the earliest and provided to the Corporation.

All these buses would be as per BS-VI specification and equipped with several latest facilities like CCTV Camera, rear view camera, VLTD tracking system etc, he added.

Thakur also honoured drivers of newly inducted buses on the occasion.

State ransport Minister Bikram Singh, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Deputy Chief Whip Kamlesh Kumari, MLAs Narender Thakur, Rakesh Jamwal and Arun Kumar Mehra, Vice Chairman, HRTC Vijay Agnihotri, Managing Director HRTC Sandeep Kumar, Executive Director, Bhupinder Atri were present on the occasion among others.