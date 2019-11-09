Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur was conferred with Fame India Sarvashresth Mantri Award for distinguished services in politics and as a minister.

The Award was presented by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey during an event organized by Fame India Magazine held at New Delhi on Saturday.

Dr Pandey congratulated Irrigation and Public Health Minister for the award and hoped that he would continue to serve the state sincerely in the future also.

He also lauded the efforts of the organizers for holding the awards ceremony every year and added that recognition always motivates them to perform better.

Thanking the organizers, Thakur said that he was committed to serve the people of the state.

Member of Parliament Dr Kirit P Solanki and Sabir Ali also addressed the gathering. Fame India Director, US Sonthalia informed that the survey was conducted in all states on various indicators and best performers were chosen for the awards.

Founder of The Front Rana Yashwant and Asian University, Chancellor and of Sandeep Marwaha also detailed out the objectives of the awards ceremony. Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Sikkim were also present and received awards on the occasion.