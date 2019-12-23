In a first of its kind initiative in any university in northern India, HP University on Monday announced to reserve one seat each in M.Phil and Ph.D. courses in all subjects for disabled students.

The decision has been taken in the Executive Committee meeting that was held here today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Sikander Kumar.

After the meeting, Sikander Kumar said the decision has been taken to bring disabled persons in the mainstream of society and additional steps are also been taken for their welfare by the university.

HP University Executive Council member and nodal officer for disable related affairs, Ajai Srivastava said a committee was constituted on 23 November to facilitate disabled students in which Nagesh Thakur and Arvind Kumar Bhatt were appointed and it was headed by Vice-Chancellor.

“In its report, the committee has recommended the reservation of one additional seat for disabled students as it would not affect the students from other reserve categories.

On the basis of recommendation, the EC gave approval for granting one additional seat each in all subjects in the university and this would also add one additional research scholar under the teachers,” he said.

He added the HP University had become the first university in north India to grant reservations to disabled students in the research field after the decision.

In another decision, the Executive Council has decided to increase the fee for applying for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in the university.

The council has further decided to start Yoga course at the graduate level, forming placement cells in all colleges and filling vacant posts of non-teaching staff as per the demands of various student unions, an official of HPU added.