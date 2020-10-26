Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state government was taking effective steps for mitigation of the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic in the state.

Thakur said that the first and foremost task before the government was to ensure check spread of this virus in the state and to monitor the situation, he held 34 video conferences with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officers.

“Necessary directions were given to the district officers to take steps to mitigate the crisis. 14 video conferences were also held with the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions so as to ensure people’s participation in effectively combating the crisis,” he added.’

The Chief Minister further stated that COVID-19 was not only a global pandemic and public health crisis, it had also severely affected the global economy and financial markets.

“Significant reductions in income, rise in unemployment, and disruptions in manufacturing industries were among the consequences of the disease. The state government also kept a close liaison with the Union Government to get all possible Central assistance to the state during the pandemic and as many as eleven video conferences were held with the Prime Minister and other Central leaders, he said.

Thakur said the state government also ensured that the pace of development does not get affected in the state due to the pandemic.

“As many as twenty one online programmes were held during the last about seven months, in which foundation stones and inaugurations of developmental projects worth crores of rupees were performed online.

Besides this, 37 public meetings through video conferencing and four video conferences with beneficiaries were also held during this period,” he added.