HP Guv lauds IIT Mandi for developing early warning system for landslides

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday visited Indian Institute of Technology at Kamand in Mandi district and lauded the institute for developing early warning system for landslides.

While interacting with the faculty, he said today we need to provide technology according to the demand of the society.

“Landslides are a serious problem in hilly states and particularly in Himachal as it causes loss of crores every year. Such technology should be developed to mitigate the loss of life and property, which could find a permanent solution to this problem,” he added.

He lauded the efforts of IIT Mandi for developing the early warning system in this direction and stated that concrete measures should be taken to make the technology more effective. The Forest Department and other line departments of the state should work in coordination with IIT Mandi so that meaningful results could be generated in this direction.

Emeritus Professor, School of Engineering S C Jain detailed the achievements and various initiatives of the institute and said that besides research, the IIT was also involved in its social responsibility activities by joining hands with the Community.