HP Guv exhorts students to become job creators

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday said degree holders have to decide for themselves whether they want to become job creators or job providers.

He appealed to the young scientists to maintain the high standards set by the university and said that they will be recognized in the country and the world as scientists who came out of this university.

He made these remarks during the 11th convocation of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni in Solan district where he conferred 665 degrees, 11 gold medals, and 261 merit certificates in the convocation.

Congratulating the gold medal winners and the degree recipients, he said the convocation was such a memorable moment, which reminds us of the future progress and special contribution of the University.

He urged them to take their research work to the farming community and said that until the research does not reach the farmers practically, it has no use.

“The convocation ceremony is like a formal celebration, where not only the students are felicitated but the university gets indebted to them. This achievement was the result of the hard work of the students,” he added.

He congratulated the teachers, non-teachers, and parents of the students for their contribution and stated that their degrees were worthwhile until the benefits of their research reached the fields. The process of learning in life does not end, but it is the beginning of new education and achieving new goals.

He exhorted the students to develop the ability to lead society and move ahead by examining the opportunity. He directed the university administration to develop a counseling center for budding entrepreneurs.

The Governor said that it was a matter of satisfaction that in the Atal Innovation Ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education, the University has been placed in the top Band ‘A’ (6 to 25 rank) of all government universities in the country.

It was also ranked 22nd in the ranking of Agricultural Universities of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, he added. He expressed confidence that the University would continue to strive to improve its performance in the ranking parameters.