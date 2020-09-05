Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Friday directed officials to explore the avenues for setting up the forest-based industry in Shimla. After a meeting of the Forest department, Pathania said that to generate revenues and provide employment opportunities to the local people, multifarious activities need to be set up in the state.

State Forest Minister emphasised on establishing forest based industry for promotion of forest based flower, fruits, dry fruits, herbs, etc and also stressed on the need for setting up of pine unit in the state.

Rakesh Pathania added that industries and stakeholders such as panchayats, mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, NGOs and village forest management societies, etc would be encouraged to involve in removal of chil pine needles.

“A discussion on policy and guidelines for collection and removal of Chil Pine needles was also held in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was informed that a provision of investment subsidy of 50 percent of the capital cost for establishing pine needle based industry was being provided by the Department and machinery, building, equipment, etc would only be covered.

It was informed that as per the amendments in HP Forest Produce Transit Rules 1978 during 2006, the pine needles are treated in the list of Minor Forest Produce and export permit fee has been fixed for Rs 5 per quintal,” a government official said. Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Sanjay Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator Forest Dr Savita Sharma and other senior officers of the Department were also present in the meeting