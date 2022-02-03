HP declares local holidays on 3 and 25 October

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday declared two local holidays on the occasion of Maha Ashtami on 3 October and Govardhan Pooja on 25 October.

The holiday will be applicable for employees working in all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions in Shimla, within municipal limits.

A state government official said that the above holidays would not be applicable to the daily waged employees and also not to be the holidays within the meaning of Section- 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881.