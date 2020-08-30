Himachal Pradesh Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania on Saturday said the state government will soon bring Sports policy as the government understands the sentiments and feelings of every sportsperson.

Interacting with eminent sportspersons, Pathania said the state government would set up 10 more new indoor stadiums and also planned to double the present sports setup. “The state government has constructed five indoor stadiums, 6 outdoor stadiums, three 400-meter synthetic athletic tracks, a hockey AstroTurf field, multi gyms at eight district headquarters and two sports hostels in recent years.

For the purpose of promotion of sportspersons in Himachal Pradesh, reservation of 3 percent in government jobs, arrangement of cash prizes at national and international level and special grants are being given to Sports Associations,” he added.

On the request of sportsperson from Shimla through online interaction, the Minister assured them that possibilities would be explored and efforts will be made to develop two more sports complexes in the state capital.

He further stated that recently he had a meeting with Union Sports minister Kiran Rijiju regarding liberal financial help to the state and he had assured him to help the State in all respect of sports infrastructure development.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said the importance of sports was vital in improving our physical and mental health.He suggested sportspersons to not to give up the practice even during this pandemic period and said the player never loses nor should this feeling come in him only then he can achieve the goal.

“The small hill state like Himachal has several achievements in his name like three Padma Shri awards, one Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, eight Arjuna Awards and 37 Parashurama Awards etc which is a matter of pride for us,” he added.

Dattatreya said there was a big scope of development in the field of sports and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ideal for all youth as he himself had been associated with sports organizations and practices yoga regularly.

“In order to increase interest in sports among the youth and encourage them towards sports, the Fit India Movement has been launched in which the PM said that ‘New India’ should be ‘Fit India’.

‘Khelo India’ program has also started so that India could be recognized as a sports superpower in the world in the coming years. Both these programs were designed in such a way to connect the youth of the country with sports, in which all the youth should come forward and show their abilities,” he added.

He added sports activities were no longer limited to the sports sector but also proved to be an engine of economic development of the country and the state. Today, sports were part of the multibillion rupees industry and businesses, which affect the economy, he added.