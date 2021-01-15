Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday said an effective mechanism must be evolved to reach out to all the driving license holders of the state to sensitise them regarding road safety measures and ensuring safer road mobility.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the review meeting of preparedness of Road Safety month celebrations here.

The chief minister said that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had decided to observe Road Safety Month from 18 January to 17 February, 2021.

He said that the main objective for organizing this event was to sensitise all the stakeholders regarding road safety and promote various activities for mitigating the road accidents and injuries.

Thakur said that involvement of public as well as NGOs must be ensured to make the programme a success. He said that special thrust must be laid on road safety advocacy programme and Good Samaritans for ensuring better road safety.

He said that Good Samaritan is a person who without expectation voluntarily comes forward to administer immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident. He said that the Government of India had made an amendment in the Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 in September, 2020 to provide rights to Good Samaritans.

The chief minister said that a proper media campaign must be prepared to sensitize the people regarding road safety in the state. He said that optimum use of print, digital and electronic media must be ensured besides broadcasting Radio Talk Shows with subject specialists.

He also stressed on the need to organize painting, essay and slogan writing competitions amongst school students. He said that online competition could also be organized through Nehru Yuva Kendras for various Yuvak Kendras of the state.

Thakur said that newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions as well as Urban Local Bodies must also be involved in mass awareness regarding road safety measures.

The chief minister said that orientation programmes must also be held for drivers of school vans as well as commercial vehicles. He said that special drive must be held to sensitize PWD and NHAI contractors so that black spots could be removed and improved at the time of construction of roads. He said that eye testing camps should also be planned for commercial drivers.

Thakur also directed the Transport Department to associate driving training schools and trainees by holding workshops for sensitizing them on proper procedure for obtaining driving licenses. He said that workshops should also be organised for spreading awareness regarding DIGI-LOCKER and mPARIVAHAN application.