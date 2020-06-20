Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur today said the State Civil Supplies Corporation must diversify its activities for viability and provide best services to the consumers.

Presiding over the 162nd meeting of the Board of Directors of HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited here, Thakur appreciated the role of the Corporation in providing uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the consumers of the state up to the remotest area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM said the Corporation has registered a sale of Rs 1428 crore during the financial year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 1359.11 crore during the year 2018-19. He said that similarly during the current financial year a target has been fixed for achieving the sale of Rs 1516.21crore.

He said that the income of the Corporation during the year 2019-20 was Rs 1955 crore which besides sale of various commodities include Rs. 416 crore as reimbursement of differential cost by state government /Government of India, Rs. 100 crore as closing stocks, Rs six crore as miscellaneous income such as income from trucks, rent, LPG inspections and installation, commission etc. and Rs. 4.5 crore as handling charges from cement, medicines and uniforms etc.

He directed the Corporation to supply cement to the government departments especially Public Works Department in a time bound manner so that the construction and other civil works in the State do not suffer for want of it.

The Chief Minister directed officers of the Corporation to study modules of other state Corporations to make the functioning of the Corporation more consumers friendly.

The Board of Directors gave its approval to increase the monthly business promotion charges allowed to field units from existing Rs 250 to Rs. 500.