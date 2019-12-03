The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has approved Himachal Pradesh Lok Tantra Prahari Samman Rashi Yojna-2019 to provide Rs 11,000 per month to the persons arrested under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

“The cabinet, approved to provide Himachal Pradesh Lok Tantra Prahari Samman Rashi under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Rule (DIR) to the people who took active participation for safeguarding the democracy and preserving the fundamental rights of the people from the period between 25 June, 1975 to 21 March, 1977,” an official spokesman said here.

He said the cabinet, which met here on Monday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, decided to provide Rs 11,000 per month to all such beneficiaries under the scheme.

The Chief Minister had announced to launch this scheme in February, 2019 for the persons who were arrested under MISA.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved to implement Mission Antodaya in the state so as to provide livelihood package through various schemes of the central and state government to those families which are facing financial hardship.

The spokesman said the Rural Development department will conduct a survey by reaching to such one lakh families to find out whether these families are being benefited under various schemes.

Following this, their economic condition would be assessed, and in the third phase a convergence of various schemes would be prepared to benefit them.

The spokesman said the cabinet also approved to establish cochlear implant centres in Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government MC Tanda and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri medical college, Ner Chowk.

The cabinet gave its consent to sign the Memorandum of Understanding to sell the water of Yamuna River from the share of Himachal Pradesh on payment basis at Tajewala corridor. The state government would earn Rs 21 crore per annum from this decision.

He said the cabinet approved letter of intent for three years in favour of M/S Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited for extraction of limestone and shale minerals for setting up of cement plant in Shimla district.

The cabinet approved the draft Memorandum of Understanding for development of Greenfield airport at Nagchala near Mandi between government of Himachal Pradesh and Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Director Tourism has been authored to sign the MoU and agreements etc. for this purpose with AAI.

The decision was taken to make amendments in few sections of H.P Building and other Construction Workers (regulation of employment and condition of service) Rules, 2014. This amendment has been made to encourage more construction workers for registration as beneficiary with the Board to avail benefit of various welfare schemes being run by the Board.