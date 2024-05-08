Five candidates file nomination papers for LS and assembly polls in Himachal

On the second day of the filing of nominations, BSP’s Prakash Chand Bhardwaj (65) submitted his papers for the Mandi Lok Sabha (LS) parliamentary constituency, as reported by an official spokesperson of the election department here on Wednesday.

For the by-elections to be held in six assembly constituencies simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Anuradha Rana (31) filed her nomination for the by-poll from Lahaul and Spiti as a candidate of the Congress party, while Anil Kumar (53) filed his papers from the Congress for Lahaul and Spiti.

The four LS seats being contested are Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Shimla, while the six assembly constituencies include Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Barsar, Lahaul-Spiti, Gagret and Kutlehar.

Similarly, Manohar Lal (44) from Dangoh Khas, Tehsil Ghanari district Una, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Gagret assembly constituency for the by-election.

Satish Kumar (36) from Balehar Dharamshala filed his papers as an Independent candidate from the Dharamshala assembly constituency.

“However, no nominations were filed from Kangra, Hamirpur, and Shimla parliamentary constituencies. Similarly, no nominations were filed for Kutlehar, Barsar and Sujanpur assembly constituencies for the by-polls,” the spokesperson said.