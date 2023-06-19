Himachal Pradesh govt to acquire land for Kangra airport

Giving fillip to tourism in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to go ahead with the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport.

After the expansion of the Kangra Airport, the runway length would be extended to 3010 meters which will be suitable for the operation of A-320 type of aircraft and would go a long way in achieving the government plan to develop Kangra as a ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state.

This was decided during the state cabinet in its meeting held, here on Monday, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The cabinet decided to conduct the examination for those Post Codes through HP Public Service Commission where examinations were not conducted by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

It also gave nod to the guidelines for Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2023 and under this scheme, eligible poor students would be provided a loan upto Rs. 20 lahks at the rate of one percent interest for pursuing engineering, medical, management, and paramedical courses, pharmacy, nursing, ITI and polytechnic courses and Ph.D from recognized Universities and Educational Institutions.

It was also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee comprising of Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh to look into the issues pertaining to SMCs and Computer Teachers.

In order to control the unplanned, unregulated, and rampant unauthorized construction activities along the Parwanoo-Shimla Highway NH -5, Shimla-Matour NH, Pathankot-Mandi NH, and Kiratpur-Manali Highway NH-3, the Cabinet decided to constitute Four Lane Planning Area and area upto 100 meters from the edge of control width on either side of the Four lane will be under the ambit of Four Lane Planning Area. Additionally, it was also decided that all other Four Lane Highways in the future would also be brought within the ambit of this regulation.

The Cabinet decided to open a Government Degree College, Tauni Devi in the district of Hamirpur.

It decided to upgrade Police Chowki Bir in district Kangra to Police Station along with the creation and filling up of 10 posts of various categories.

The Cabinet also decided to grant land on lease in favour of Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority for constructing workshops in Jogindernagar, district Mandi and Dharamshala in district Kangra for a period of 40 years at the rate of Rs 5 per square metre.

It decided to rename the Department of Information Technology to the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.