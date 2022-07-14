Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s monsoon session from 10 August to 13 August

Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s monsoon session is likely to commence on 10 August to 13 August.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, wherein it was decided to recommend the Governor to convene the Monsoon Session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in four sittings.

It was also decided to fill up 500 posts of Medical Officers in the Health Department to ensure better health services to the people of the state nearer to their homes.

Out of these 500 posts, 300 posts of Medical Officers will be filled up through Walk In Interview within a month and 200 posts would be filled through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet also decided to fill up 880 posts of Community Health Officers on contract basis under National Health Mission in various Health and Wellness Centres of the state.

It also decided to fill up 19 Medical Officers (Dental) posts in the Department of Dental Health Services on contract basis that is 50 percent through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and 50 percent on a batchwise basis.

The Cabinet gave its nod to extend the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the Procurement of Apple, Mango and citrus fruits viz. Kinnow, Malta, Orange and Galgal for the year 2022 with an enhancement of Rs 1 per kg from last year.

Under the Scheme, 144936 MT apple would be procured under MIS at the rate of Rs. 10.50 per kg with handling charges of Rs 2.75 per kg. Under this scheme, 305 procurement centres would be opened as per the demand of the fruit growers out of which 169 collection centres would be opened and operated by HPMC and 136 by HIMFED.

Approximately 250 MT seedling, 500 MT grafted and 500 MT Achari mango would be procured at the rate of Rs. 10.50 for all varieties of mango. These would be procured through HPMC and HIMFED with handling charges at the rate Rs 1.30 per kg.

Similarly, 500 MT Kinnow, Malta and Orange would be procured at the rate of Rs 9.50 (B grade) and Rs 9 (C grade) per kg whereas 100 MT Galgal would be procured at the rate of Rs 8 per kg with handling charge of Rs 2.65 per kg for citrus fruits and Rs 1 per kg for Galgal.

The state Cabinet decided to lift the ban on transfers for ten days from 18 July to 27 July, 2022.

The Cabinet gave its approval for going ahead with signing of loan agreement through the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India with Asian Development Bank for Rs. 1098.89 crore externally aided ‘Himachal Pradesh Rural Water Improvement and Livelihood Project’ for providing clean drinking water to every household of the state.

This project would be financed through a loan of Rs 760.77 crore by Asian Development Bank and a counter fund of Rs 338.12 crore by the Government of Himachal Pradesh in the ratio 69.2 percent of ADB share and 30.8 percent of State share.

It also gave its approval for opening two new Cyber Crime Police Stations at Range Headquarters in Dharamsala and Mandi.