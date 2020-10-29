Himachal Pradesh Urban Development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Wednesday directed the officers to create street vendors’ zones besides formulating the Grievances Redressal Committee (GRC) in the state.

Bhardwaj said the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had initiated several schemes for the welfare of street vendors.

“In order to provide a favourable atmosphere for identified street vendors, district level committees headed by District Magistrates will be formed. These committees will look into the grievances of street vendors and ensure that none of them are exploited,” he added.

He further stated that State Level Grievances Redressal Committee would also be formed as per the Street Vending Act 2014.

“Officials have been directed to take necessary action to create street vending zones so that vendors could be benefitted by the welfare schemes implemented by the Centre and state government,” he added.

The Minister also directed the officials to initiate steps so that vendors could be benefitted by Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) and said it is an ambitious scheme for which instructions had been given for its streamlining.