Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that the people of the country and the state have transformed the challenges created by the Corona pandemic into opportunities.

He was addressing the participants of Secretariat Services Sports Control Board who had organised an awareness drive on Covid pandemic on the occasion of 56th birthday of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Bhardwaj said that in 1918, a similar pandemic spread in the country which killed about two crore people and it took many years to prepare medicine for the treatment of pandemic at that time.

Urban development Minister further stated that to tackle the corona pandemic the scientists of the world as well as the country had gained a significant achievement by developing the vaccine within a year. “It is a matter of pride for the country that the scientists of India have simultaneously developed two vaccines for Coronavirus pandemic,” he said, adding soon, the state would also get this vaccine for the people of Himachal.

He said that almost one year has passed with the Corona pandemic and we had witnessed situations like lockdown but the state government had taken various effective steps to tackle and save the common people from the effects of this global pandemic.

“It is a matter of pride that the state has got his able leadership, who being himself from the rural background, is well aware of the problems of the common people of the state,” he added. This corona prevention awareness foot march started from the Secretariat complex via Mall Road and the Ridge ground.

The participants gave a message about prevention from Corona pandemic through various slogans related to prevention of corona pandemic such as ‘Do Gaj Doori Hai Jaroori’, ‘Use Mask’ etc to the general public.

General Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Sport Control Board Rajesh Sharma and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.