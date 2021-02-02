Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday hailed the Union Budget and described it as a Budget of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ that will strengthen the economy.

The minister said that in the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the budget presented is optimistic and pro-people, especially after COVID19 has affected the entire year.

The Modi government has stressed upon health, rural India, especially for infrastructure building.

Talking about urban development, the minister said the union finance minister has announced the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. It will be implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crores.

He said, “Himachal Pradesh is excelling in the field of urban development and overall enhancement in the outlay will benefit the state.”

The minister added that Rs 54,581crore has been allocated for the Department of Housing and Urban affairs, which is over Rs 4, 000 crore more than that allocated in the previous budget.

“This will increase the flow of funds to the states,” he added.

Underlining the need for rebooting Swachh Bharat Mission, the minister said 4,378 urban local bodies would be benefited and liquid waste management would be carried out across 500 AMRUT cities including those of Himachal’s.

Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.O will be launched with the budgetary allocation of Rs 1, 41,687 crores, added the minister. “We in the state have launched the Ghar Ghar Sarvekshan campaign focusing on waste segregation at the source. The fresh allocations will help us to achieve the targets,” he added.