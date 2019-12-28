Himachal Pradesh cabinet today decided to exempt the female candidates appearing in competitive examinations being held by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Shimla and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur from paying entry examination fee.

In a meeting presided over by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet decided to constitute State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) consisting of three companies Thakur keeping in view the vulnerability of the state to multiple natural and man induced hazards.

This would facilitate the state government to pre-position its resources and mobilize them within shortest possible time in case of natural calamities. In addition to this SDRF can also be utilized for organising events like Manimahesh Yatra, Shrikhand Yatra, Kinnar Kailash Yatra and other events where preventive measures are required.

According to an official spokesman, it also gave its consent to provide free text books to all the students of 9th and 10th standards of general category studying in government schools.

The cabinet gave its consent to enhance the financial assistance being given to the eligible families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna –Gramin and Mukhya Awas Yojna by Rs 20,000.

Now the beneficiaries will be getting Rs. 1.50 lakh instead of Rs. 1.30 lakh. Similarly, it also decided to increase the amount under Mukhya Mantri Awas Mumramt Yojna from existing Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35000.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its approval to link 10 market yards with e-NAM (Electronic National Agriculture Market) to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers of their produce. With this, 29 market yards (Subzi Mandi) have been linked with this facility. This would provide the farmers a common online market platform for sale of their produce besides providing them better price through transparent auction process along with timely online payment.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its nod to fill up 10 posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through direct recruitment from Himachal Pradesh Public Services Commission in Personnel department.

The cabinet gave its approval to fill up 174 posts of different categories in Police Department for smooth functioning of the department.

It decided to create and fill up seven posts of different categories for Tertiary Cancer Care Centre in the department of Radiotherapy at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk in Mandi district.

“The cabinet decided to fill up one of post of Radiation Safety Officer and two posts of Medical physicist in IGMC, Shimla through direct recruitment,” he said.

The spokesman said in order to ensure smooth functioning of the Excise and Taxation department and provide adequate staff for e-way bills verification, recovery of registration verification and distillery duties and excise duty and others related works, the cabinet decided to fill up 50 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspectors in the department through direct recruitment.

The spokesman said in order to promote safe and secure adventure sports and to make aero sports activities more safe and professional, the cabinet gave its approval to Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2019. This would cover various activities such as paragliding, hang gliding and paramotor etc.

It also decided to upgrade veterinary dispensaries Sajao Piplu in Dharampur area, Bagsiad of Seraj area, Gumma in Jogindernagar area of Mandi district and Bhalta Machchher and Nainatikkar in Pachhad of Sirmaur district to veterinary hospitals along with creation and filling up of 21 posts of different categories to man these hospitals.