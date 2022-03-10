Govt vying to provide quality health services nearer to homes: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing quality health services to the people nearer to their homes and efforts are being made to strengthen health infrastructure.

He made these remarks while virtually dedicated Hans Renal Care Centre at Mandi and also launched a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) Programme by flagging off 15 MMUs to different parts of the state from Peterhof in Shimla.

Thakur stated that the state government has signed an MoU with Hans Foundation on January 7, 2022, for the operation and management of 10 dialysis centres and 40 mobile medical units in the state. A total of 10 dialysis centres would be operated across the state by Hans Foundation to provide free dialysis facilities in government hospitals.

Besides, four dialysis centres would be operated by the organisation in Mandi, two each in Solan and Shimla and one each in Kangra and Kinnaur and each dialysis unit would be operated through three machines in each identified hospital, he added.

The CM said all necessary equipment, management, human resources, medicines and electricity and water facilities will be provided by the institution.

“The government during the Covid-19 pandemic through active cooperation of people of the state, not only ensured effective check on the spread of this virus but also emerged as a champion in the vaccination campaign.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts and steps taken by the state government in Covid management. In order to provide health facilities in the far-flung areas of the state, 10 medical mobile units are being operated as Jeevandhara Mobile Health and Wellness Centre.

Under this programme free medical consultation and screening for blood pressure, diabetes and cancer were also being done by the medical officers,” he added.

He further stated that 40 mobile medical units would be operated by the organisation to provide free quality primary health services in the state, through which a total of 960 villages of Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts will be covered. Rs 67 crore would be spent on this effort for a period of three years.

In addition, Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) were an innovative model of healthcare delivery that could help alleviate health disparities in vulnerable populations and individuals. By opening their doors directly into communities and leveraging existing community assets, MMUs can offer tailored, high-impact and affordable health care that responds dynamically to the community’s evolving needs, he added.