Himachal Pradesh Urban Development minister Sarveen Chaudhary on Sunday said Union Government recently launched The Urban Learning Internship Program (TULIP) would benefit fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Chaudhary said TULIP has been launched with a vision to equip the youth with problem-solving and critical thinking skills in India’s fast-growing urban ecosystem. Besides, it will provide a platform to fresh graduates with experiential learning opportunities in the urban sector.

“This would help enhance the value-to-market of state’s graduates and help create a potential talent pool in diverse fields like urban planning, transport engineering, environment, municipal finance etc.

This will result in the graduates not only catalyzing creation of prospective city managers but also talented private/ non-government sector professionals,” she added.

State Urban Development minister said TULIP was a stepping-stone towards Self Reliant and Self Sufficient India and would immensely benefit the youth of the state. The platform will aggregate opportunities for graduates on a single platform and allow them to apply for internships in the domain of urban governance.

This would lead to infusion of fresh ideas and energy with engagement of youth in co-creation of solutions for solving India’s urban challenges.

Chaudhary further stated that TULIP would also help fulfil twin goals of providing interns with hands-on learning experience as well as infusing fresh energy and ideas in the functioning of state’s ULBs.

She said with the objective to enhance livelihood security in urban areas by providing 120 days of guaranteed wage employment to every household in the financial year 2020-21, the State Government has launched Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Yojna, as well.

It would facilitate skill enhancement of persons engaged in waged labour jobs to provide them better livelihood opportunities and to set up their own enterprises by imparting entrepreneurship training as well as subsidy linked credit linkages.

It would also strengthen urban infrastructure and provisioning of quality civic amenities in the ULBs, she added.