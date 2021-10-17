Ensure strict adherence of Covid norms: HP CEO to officials

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer C Paulrasu on Friday said strict instructions have been issued to various political parties and District Election Officers to ensure adherence of Covid-19 norms in bypolls for Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segments.

He said all necessary arrangements had been made at the state and district level to deal with every situation.

“Instructions have been given to appoint Health Nodal Officers at the state, district, and Assembly Constituency levels. The concerned District Election Officers and Election Officers at the District and Assembly Constituency level have been asked to take all necessary steps for proper and advance coordination and assistance with the health officers.

The concerned District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure the availability of thermal scanners, sanitizers, soap and water arrangements, gloves, face-shields, masks, etc at the polling stations,” he added.

He stated that strict guidelines had been given to all the candidates and their representatives and political parties concerned to ensure compliance with Covid-19 norms during the election campaign.

Door to door campaign can be done with five persons including candidates and their representatives.

Roadshows and motor, bike, cycle rallies would not be allowed. During the campaign through video, not more than 50 persons would be allowed in one cluster point as per the availability of space and compliance with Covid guidelines.

The use of vehicles for campaigning has been limited and the total number of vehicles excluding star campaigners allowed for a candidate or political party is maximum 20 numbers of persons with 50 percent of the capacity of persons permitted per vehicle.

Maximum two vehicles with three persons each would be allowed on polling day.

The District Election Officers have been instructed to take appropriate measures to prevent gathering on the counting day. Proper distance and other Covid safety protocols will have to be strictly followed during the counting of votes, he added.