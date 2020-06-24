An official spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh government has clarified that the government has already allowed the movement of labourers, businessmen, traders and factory workers into Himachal as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued earlier to facilitate the industries, businessmen and fruit growers and government utilities.

He said that they would be allowed to enter the state accordingly.

The spokesperson said the restrictions imposed by the state government for issuing e-passes were only for other people.

He said that this has been done to discourage the entry of people who want to come to the state without any valid reason.