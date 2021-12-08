Cong govt responsible for abolition of old pension scheme, cops’ issues: HP min

Criticising the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh for misleading people on employees’ issues, Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said it was former Congress governments that were responsible for their present plight.

Talking to the media, Pathania said former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh led Congress government abolished the Old Pension Scheme in 2003 and implemented New Pension Scheme.

Now the Congress leaders as Agnihotri and Singh were claiming to be the well-wishers of government employees and were promising to implement the Old Pension Scheme. ‘But I want to ask Agnihotri, who was a minister then, as to why he didn’t raise objections at that time.

On the other hand, the present BJP government had worked for the welfare of all sections of the society and recently announced financial benefits worth Rs 7,500 crore to them,’ he added.

He stated that Agnihotri and Vikramaditya Singh were now claiming to be the well-wishers of police personnel after they recently raised their demands. But the Congress leaders were forgetting that it was their government in 2015 that implemented new Recruitment and Promotion Rules 2015 for police personnel.

While the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government had constituted a committee to study their grievances and will take corrective measures to resolve these, he said.

He lashed at Mukesh Agnihotri for finding fault with the Covid vaccination campaign in the state and said he, instead of lauding the achievement of the state government and Corona warriors, was criticising the entire campaign.

He further stated that the state government will come up with a new Sports Policy that is aimed at the welfare of the sportspersons of the state and it will soon be implemented after getting approval from the state Cabinet.

He also appealed to the politicians and bureaucrats to let the sportspersons lead the sports associations in the state as it will do more good for the welfare of a sport.