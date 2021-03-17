Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (MP), Ram Swaroop Sharma passed away at the age of 62 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sharma is allegedly reported to have committed sucide, as his body was found hanging from the celling fan at his residence.

Born on 10 June, 1958 Sharma, an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), belonged from Jogindernagar in district Mandi.

Sharma had first contested the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and won by defeating Congress candidate, Pratibha Singh by a margin of 39796 votes

His second consecutive victory was in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the same seat.